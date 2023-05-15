Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tihar Jail SP gets notice for transferring 2 inmates to AAP leader Satyendar Jain's cell; check details

    Earlier, the AAP leader had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, the officials said.

    Tihar Jail SP gets notice for transferring 2 inmates to AAP leader Satyendar Jain's cell; check details
    First Published May 15, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Officials on Monday (May 15) said that the Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell.

    Earlier, the AAP leader had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

    Amid suspense over new Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah heads to Delhi; DK Shivakumar leaves fate to high command

    The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

    "When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the concerned officer who then transferred the inmates back," he said.

    "A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step," the official said.

    Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

    Congress shows 'unity' on DK Shivakumar's birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
