Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress shows 'unity' on DK Shivakumar's birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM

    DK Shivakumar, the man largely credited for the Congress party's victory in the Karnataka polls, cut cake and celebrated on the sidelines of the CLP meet. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party decided that the final call on the next Karnataka chief minister will be taken by Mallikarjun Kharge. 

    Congress shows unity on DK Shivakumar birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM see photos gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    In the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections 2023, Congress made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win. A message of "unity" was presented by the Congress party at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) gathering on Sunday, which was held to elect the state's next chief minister despite the rumoured rivalry between the two candidates. 

    Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Congress election in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, wrote, "With @dkshivakumar ji and @siddaramaiah ji at the dinner post the CLP meeting. Congress is UNITED. Our goal is to ensure we deliver good governance to the people of Karnataka who have trusted us. Our priority is to fulfill Congress Guarantees."  

    Also Read | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

     Surjewala took to Twitter and shared some more photos from the celebration. In the photos, Shivakumar was seen offering a bite of the cake to Siddaramaiah, who is competing against the latter for the CM post. 

    DK Shivakumar cut the cake and blew his 61st candle amid a massive celebration by All India Congress Committeee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members. 

    'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row

    On the sidelines of the CLP meeting, DK Shivakumar cut the cake and blew his 61st candle amid a massive celebration by All India Congress Committeee and Pradesh Congress Committee members.

    After a poster war broke out between the groups of the two candidates for the position of chief minister, the Congress party is making an effort to seem united. Posters congratulating their respective leaders on becoming the new chief minister of Karnataka were put up outside their homes by the CM probables' fans. 

    The CLP meet on Sunday evening finally passed a resolution giving the responsibility of choosing the Karnataka CM to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Also Read | Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    S Jaishankar latest photo in goggles with Sweden counterpart goes viral Heres how netizens reacted gcw

    EAM S Jaishankar's latest photo in sunglasses goes viral, Here's how netizens reacted

    Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report AJR

    Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah AJR

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban AJR

    'Who was the CM?': On Bajrang Dal row in Karnataka, Jairam Ramesh points to Sri Ram Sene ban

    No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row AJR

    'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row

    Recent Stories

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

    S Jaishankar latest photo in goggles with Sweden counterpart goes viral Heres how netizens reacted gcw

    EAM S Jaishankar's latest photo in sunglasses goes viral, Here's how netizens reacted

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan takes bike ride from stranger on Royal Enfield Himalayan to avoid Mumbai traffic

    Tu Tu Main Main on OTT: Director Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals to make a comeback soon- read details RBA

    Tu Tu Main Main on OTT: Director Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals to make a comeback soon- read details

    How to balance work and sleep? Know how to improve sleep quality RBA

    How to balance work and sleep? Know how to improve sleep quality

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon