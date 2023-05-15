Congress shows 'unity' on DK Shivakumar's birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM

DK Shivakumar, the man largely credited for the Congress party's victory in the Karnataka polls, cut cake and celebrated on the sidelines of the CLP meet. Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party decided that the final call on the next Karnataka chief minister will be taken by Mallikarjun Kharge.

In the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections 2023, Congress made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win. A message of "unity" was presented by the Congress party at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) gathering on Sunday, which was held to elect the state's next chief minister despite the rumoured rivalry between the two candidates.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Congress election in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, wrote, "With @dkshivakumar ji and @siddaramaiah ji at the dinner post the CLP meeting. Congress is UNITED. Our goal is to ensure we deliver good governance to the people of Karnataka who have trusted us. Our priority is to fulfill Congress Guarantees."

Also Read | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

Surjewala took to Twitter and shared some more photos from the celebration. In the photos, Shivakumar was seen offering a bite of the cake to Siddaramaiah, who is competing against the latter for the CM post.

DK Shivakumar cut the cake and blew his 61st candle amid a massive celebration by All India Congress Committeee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members.

'No differences between us': Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Siddaramaiah over CM candidate row

On the sidelines of the CLP meeting, DK Shivakumar cut the cake and blew his 61st candle amid a massive celebration by All India Congress Committeee and Pradesh Congress Committee members.

After a poster war broke out between the groups of the two candidates for the position of chief minister, the Congress party is making an effort to seem united. Posters congratulating their respective leaders on becoming the new chief minister of Karnataka were put up outside their homes by the CM probables' fans.

The CLP meet on Sunday evening finally passed a resolution giving the responsibility of choosing the Karnataka CM to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read | Amid suspense over name, Karnataka Chief Minister to take oath on May 18: Report