    Amid suspense over new Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah heads to Delhi; DK Shivakumar leaves fate to high command

    Senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal and three observers appointed by the party will oversee the process of appointing the new chief minister and will also land in Delhi today.

    First Published May 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah will on Monday (May 15) fly to Delhi as the grand old party is now in a huddle to pick the chief minister after the it registered a thumping victory in the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar said he has not decided to go to Delhi, adding that he has done his job and now the party high command will take a call.

    Speaking to reporters, DK Shivakumar said, "We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do."

    Congress shows 'unity' on DK Shivakumar's birthday as Karnataka awaits new CM

    "Today is my birthday. A puja will be held and I will visit a temple. I will accept whatever job will be assigned to me. My birthday gift is 135 MLAs," Shivakumar said.

    Meanwhile, Senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal and three observers appointed by the party will oversee the process of appointing the new chief minister and will also land in Delhi today.

    Former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, former General Secretary Deepak Bawaria and current general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh have been made the observers in Karnataka by AICC. The three observers have already left for Delhi where they will will submit a report to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    In the past, it can be seen that DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have made no secret of their ambition to become Chief Minister. They were also been involved in a game of political one-upmanship.

    While the 61-year-old DK Shivakumar is considered to be a "troubleshooter" for the Congress, Siddaramaiah has a pan-Karnataka appeal.

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
