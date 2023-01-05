Tihar jail officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint

The jailed AAP minister has been accused of intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently.

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain has been accused of threatening jail officials with dire consequences. It is reportedly said that Jain gave a stern warning to jail authorities saying that he wouldn't spare anyone - be it a serving or a retired official.

On May 31, 2022, Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. The AIG Prison (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail (SCJ-7), Tihar, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and Law Officer of Tihar Jail have complained to the DG Prisons that the jailed minister has been abusing and threatening them with dire consequences.

Also read: Supreme Court stays Haldwani demolition, says 50000 citizens cannot be displaced in 7 days

In a complaint filed by Assistant Jail Superintendent Jaidev and Deputy Jail Superintendent Praveen Kumar on December 8 that when they went to serve the show cause notice to Satyendar Jain, the minister had said, "I know everything all this has been done by the Law Officer."

"Once I am out of jail, I will ask for the CCTV footage from him and won't spare SCJ-7 Rajesh Chaudhary. I will look after him and will teach him how a job is done. The entire matter is political. Once I am out of prison, all these government servants who have plotted against me, either serving or retired, won't be spared," Jain had allegedly said.

Meanwhile, several videos of Jain purportedly showing him getting special facilities inside the jail had surfaced online. The ED had also produced the CCTV footage from Jain's prison cell in court.

The jailed AAP minister has been accused of intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently.

Also read: Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath

The officials claimed that Jain threatened them when they had gone to serve a show cause notice to him according to Rule 1,272 of DPR, 2018, with respect to Punishment Tickets, pertaining to November 25, dealing with "Jain's misdemeanours in the jail".