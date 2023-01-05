Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath

Nine houses in Marwadi cracked and at the same time cracks have started appearing in most public roads of the ward. District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

The District Disaster Management Department on Thursday (January 5) said that cracks have developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

Speaking to reporters, Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said, "Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying."

Also read: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

It is reportedly said that nine houses in Marwadi cracked and at the same time cracks have started appearing in most public roads of the ward. District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation formed a 14-member committee to assess the land subsidence and damages. The State BJP organisation has formed the 14-member committee under the coordination of State General Secretary Aditya Kothari.

"The committee constituted on the instructions of state president Mahendra Prasad Bhatt will visit the site on January 6 and hold talks with local residents, businessmen and public representatives and submit its report to the state leadership," party's state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

Also read: Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

After increasing landslides in Joshimath, District Magistrate Chamoli has posted Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini in Joshimath.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district. The chief minister would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions.