Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath

    Nine houses in Marwadi cracked and at the same time cracks have started appearing in most public roads of the ward. District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

    Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    The District Disaster Management Department on Thursday (January 5) said that cracks have developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town. Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

    Speaking to reporters, Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said, "Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying."

    Also read: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    It is reportedly said that nine houses in Marwadi cracked and at the same time cracks have started appearing in most public roads of the ward. District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath.

    Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation formed a 14-member committee to assess the land subsidence and damages. The State BJP organisation has formed the 14-member committee under the coordination of State General Secretary Aditya Kothari.

    "The committee constituted on the instructions of state president Mahendra Prasad Bhatt will visit the site on January 6 and hold talks with local residents, businessmen and public representatives and submit its report to the state leadership," party's state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

    Also read: Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

    After increasing landslides in Joshimath, District Magistrate Chamoli has posted Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini in Joshimath.

    Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district. The chief minister would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    As a Hyderabadi you cant insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella AJR

    'As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest - adt

    Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

    People participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    People's participation must for water conservation: PM Modi

    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall - adt

    Activists of VHP, Bajrang Dal tear posters of 'Pathaan' at Ahmedabad mall

    Recent Stories

    Foreign universities will need UGC's approval to set up campuses in India - adt

    Foreign universities will need UGC's approval to set up campuses in India

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna vma

    Akhanda's Hindi trailer is out; a glance at the finest films of the South industry star Nandamuri Balakrishna

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    football World Cup done, Champions League next: Lionel Messi gears up to win big for PSG snt

    World Cup done, Champions League next: Lionel Messi gears up to win big for PSG

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the replacement for Sanju Samson in T20Is?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the replacement for Sanju Samson in T20Is?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon