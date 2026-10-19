Two people, including Tiger Shroff's driver, were injured after unidentified men opened fire on the actor's vehicle in Mumbai. While the actor escaped major harm, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar condemned the act and CM Eknath Shinde vowed strict action.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday condemned the shooting incident on actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle, calling it reprehensible. Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

In a post on X, Pawar said, "The shooting incident on actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle is reprehensible. Criminals will be apprehended at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them," Pawar said. "The safety of every citizen in Mumbai is our topmost priority. The government is committed to maintaining the city's peace and law and order," she added.

The shooting on actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle is condemnable. Criminals will be apprehended at the earliest and strict action will be taken against them. The safety of every citizen in Mumbai is our top priority. The government is committed to maintaining the city's peace and law and order. — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) October 19, 2026

Police Launch Investigation

The incident prompted Mumbai Police to launch an investigation. Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to probe the shooting incident.

As per the latest update, the police have recorded the statement of Tiger's driver, Firdous, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. The Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

CM Eknath Shinde Visits Actor's Residence

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety. “This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism,” Shinde said.

More details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)