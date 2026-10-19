A man died in a road accident in Ajmer's Sendariya Kat area, sparking protests by villagers who blocked the road. They demanded better road safety, including speed breakers and dividers. Police arrived to manage the situation and clear the blockade.

A person died in a road accident in the Sendariya Kat area under Adarsh Nagar police station limits in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The deceased has reportedly been identified as Meva Meva Rawat.

Following the accident, local villagers became agitated and blocked the road, raising concerns about road safety measures, including speed breakers and dividers. Police personnel reached the spot promptly and intervened to bring the situation under control.

Providing details about the incident, Manish Badgujar, DSP, South Ajmer, said that the police received information about an accident in the Adarsh Nagar police station area and immediately dispatched a team to the location. “This is the Thana Adarsh Nagar area, and this is Sendariya Kat. We received information about an accident, and our team immediately reached Adarsh Nagar here,” DSP Manish Badgujar said.

Confirming the fatality, the officer stated that one person had lost his life in the accident. The body was subsequently sent to the mortuary for further procedures. “One person died in the accident, reportedly named Meva Meva Rawat. The body has been sent to the mortuary,” Badgujar said.

Villagers Protest, Demand Safety Measures

Following the accident, villagers gathered at the spot and blocked the road in protest. The situation became tense as residents expressed their anger over the incident and raised concerns about road safety arrangements in the area.

Police officials intervened and held discussions with the villagers to calm them down and restore normal movement.

Addressing the road blockade, the DSP said, “The villagers had also blocked the road. They were a bit agitated because of the accident, but they were talked down.”

According to the officer, traffic movement was being managed at the location, and efforts were underway to ensure that vehicles could pass through the affected stretch.

The incident also brought attention to concerns regarding road infrastructure, particularly the installation and placement of speed breakers and dividers. Speaking about the issues raised by the villagers, Badgujar indicated that their concerns were related to basic road safety arrangements and the work associated with speed breakers and dividers. He also referred to contract workers involved in the work and matters concerning their families, although the exact details of these concerns were not fully clarified in his statement.

The police response focused on managing the situation, calming the protesting villagers and addressing the immediate traffic disruption. Further details about the circumstances of the accident and the specific demands raised by the villagers may emerge as more information becomes available.

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of road safety measures and proper traffic management to help prevent accidents and ensure the safety of commuters and residents.