AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party is creating a platform for young Muslim leaders ahead of the 2027 UP polls. Attacking the SP, he said the era of Muslims serving as a 'vote bank' is over and they now want to lead themselves.

AIMIM to Provide Platform for Young Muslim Leaders

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party was working to provide young Muslims a platform to emerge as leaders and seek justice for the oppressed, asserting that the community had the talent and potential to lead but lacked opportunities. Addressing a public meeting in Rampur on Sunday ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi said, “We will not make any Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav our leader. These young sons and daughters will stand at our forefront... Young Muslims have just as much potential as people from other communities. You also have the talent, but you are not given a platform.”

Owaisi said AIMIM was providing young people an opportunity to enter leadership roles and work for the rights of the oppressed. “AIMIM is giving you a platform to come forward, sons and daughters, become leaders, lead India, and get justice for the oppressed community. AIMIM is doing this work. Today, this is why they are troubled by AIMIM. The trouble is that Abdul will not be allowed to become a leader,” he said.

Owaisi Launches Attack on Samajwadi Party

Earlier, Owaisi launched a fierce political offensive against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing his party of exploiting Muslim voters for generations while keeping them politically subservient. Amidst the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi is aggressively pushing his "99 vs 1" narrative to dismantle the traditional vote-bank politics of the SP.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi questioned the Samajwadi Party’s contribution to the community that has consistently backed them for decades. "Look, the Muslims have been destroyed by voting for Akhilesh Yadav’s party, the Samajwadi Party, for the last two or three generations. They made his father, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Chief Minister several times. Take Azamgarh as an example: why didn't you give status to Shibli College and University? You built a medical college in Saifai, a sports university—there are countless schools and degrees you could have created. Here, you have a 'double Yadav' in Azamgarh; you have the MLA, the MP, and even the CM was yours, and Mulayam Singh Yadav was also an MP there. So, what did you give to Azamgarh?" he asked.

'Muslims Want to Become Leaders Themselves'

The AIMIM chief declared that the era of Muslims merely serving as a "vote bank" is over, signaling an intent to consolidate a separate political identity for the community. "This is what we are asking. You are happy that Muslim youth raise slogans for you, saying 'Bhaiya, I sacrifice my life and my family for you.' But what are they getting in return? Now, a new thought has emerged: Muslims want to stop creating leaders and instead become leaders themselves. We don't want to lay out rugs; we want to talk about our share. This is a huge change that the Samajwadi Party is not noticing, but they will realize it soon," he asserted. (ANI)