A committee of the Tibetan parliament in-exile submitted a report to standardise the national flag, emblems, and anthem. Parliamentarians in Dharamshala will review it, calling it a crucial step for the Tibetan freedom movement.

A committee formed by the Tibetan parliament in-exile have submitted its report regarding the new standards of the Tibetan national flag and emblems, including the Tibetan national anthem. The exile parliamentarians will now discuss and review the committee's report during the recent budget session, which is underway in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala. The Tibetan national flag was never standardised by any of the exile governments. The Tibetan parliamentarians believe that symbolically, it would be a very important step for the Tibetan freedom movement.

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A Crucial Step for Tibet as a Nation

Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "One thing that is going to be unique about this particular session is the formal standardisation of the Tibetan national flag and various Tibetan emblems because with more than 60 years in-exile and the intrusion of the commercialisation we are looking into for example Tibetan national flag which comes in different forms and shapes and colours which aren't actually now to be standard Tibetan national flag, so we are hoping that a standardisation would be set and yes so that Tibetan community in coming years it's not just about until Tibet is free but as when Tibet is free as well this moment is going to be very crucial in terms of Tibet as a nation."

Meeting International Standards

Thubten Gyatso, an MP in exile, told ANI, "We have a special committee set by the Parliament, and they will come up with a report. The purpose of this committee is to standardise the Tibetan national flag, the national anthem, its music, and everything to meet international standards. So to review the existing as well, because the Tibetan national flag is used by different organisations, and of course by the Central Tibetan Administration, and at the international level, but the people use it in different sizes or in different colours, so there has to be standardisation, and everything will be in detail, also in terms of the Tibetan National anthem. We have to come up with new melody music and wording also, it should be harmonious because this is one Tibetan national anthem, so we want to review it and also want to make it as per the international standards."

The budget session began on March 16 and is scheduled to conclude on March 30.

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