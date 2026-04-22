13 people were killed in a massive fire at a fireworks storage facility in Thrissur, Kerala. A detailed investigation involving a dog squad and forensic teams is underway. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin.

Investigation Begins at Fire Site

A dog squad and forensic teams on Wednesday began a detailed investigation at the site of a massive fire that broke out at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode of Thrissur district in Kerala on April 21.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed that 13 people lost their lives in the incident.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) Suresh Gopi visited the accident site and reviewed the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to ANI, he said forensic and dog squad teams were working to assess the extent of damage and identify possible hazardous remnants at the site. "The investigation has just started. The dog squad is in action. The forensic team will collect the samples - they will spot any leftover, unburnt objects which are dangerous and fix them."

Leaders Express Condolences, Announce Aid

Meanwhile, Congress MP K C Venugopal urged the Central government to increase the ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and injured following the tragedy.

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, President Murmu prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to an explosion at a fireworks unit in Thrissur, Kerala. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister stated that he is saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to the mishap at the factory.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Announcing ex-gratia, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Official Casualty Count

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed that thirteen people died while several others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a fireworks storage facility in the Mundathikode area of the Thrissur district.

According to the KSDMA, five people are in critical care, two were admitted to the ward, and 17 others sustained minor injuries in the incident.