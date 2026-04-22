LoP VD Satheesan calls for a judicial probe into the Thrissur fireworks explosion that killed 13. The Keralam govt has announced a judicial commission and Rs 14 lakh ex-gratia for the victims' families. 18 teams are investigating the cause.

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly and Congress Leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday called for a judicial inquiry to investigate any lapses in the arrangement in the explosion at a fireworks storage facility in Mundathikode, which killed at least 13 people. Speaking with the media after visiting the site of the incident along with Party Leader Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan expressed concerns over the explosion and asked the Keralam government to provide the help required. "This is a very serious matter; it will be investigated in detail. This is a very dangerous incident, and it needs security arrangements. Any lapses in the arrangements have to be investigated by a judicial agency...Let the commission report come; the incident should not be repeated in the future. Earlier, we took some measures and actions, but unfortunately, it is not implemented in many places. The Keralam government must help people and their families in all possible ways," he stated.

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Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Keralam DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar said that five of the bodies have been handed over to their family. Regarding the investigation in the matter, he said that a total of 18 teams, including forensic and investigation teams, have been deployed under the leadership of ACP Crime Branch Thrissur to determine the cause of the incident. "5 bodies have been handed over to the relatives; 2 of them remain, while the other 2 are yet to be identified... We also deployed a special investigation team for the matter, and we will be going into the details of the cause of the fire. We have also deployed a forensic team to investigate this, as well as the chemicals included in this. We will be interacting with the survivors... 18 teams have been formed here to conduct the investigation under the leadership of the ACP Crime Branch Thrissur...," the DGP said.

Government Announces Ex-Gratia, Judicial Probe

Earlier, the Cabinet, headed by Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 14 lakh as immediate financial assistance, including Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. According to the CMO, the injured will receive the eligible amount under the Disaster Response Fund, along with an additional Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as immediate assistance. The government will also bear the treatment expenses for the injured for six months in both government and private hospitals. The required funds can be sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund based on the recommendation of the District Collector. In addition, eligible financial assistance will be provided from the Disaster Response Fund.

Additionally, a judicial inquiry has been announced into the explosion. A single-member judicial commission headed by Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will conduct the investigation. (ANI)