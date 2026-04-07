A three-storey building collapsed in Ujjain on Monday evening. Officials said there were no casualties as the old, dilapidated house had been identified and evacuated by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation before it fell during demolition.

A three-storey building collapsed on Monday evening near the Gebi Hanuman Temple on Dhaba Road, an official said. Speaking to ANI, Santosh Tagore, Deputy Commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, told ANI there was no loss of life reported in the incident.

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Official Explains Precautionary Measures

Speaking to ANI, Santosh Tagore, Deputy Commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, said, "There are many old houses; we have identified these houses, and after identifying them, we have had them evacuated to prevent any loss of life. In the same sequence, today there was a three-story house, which we had barricaded in the afternoon. The barricaded house collapsed while we were demolishing it... No one was injured because we had already evacuated it."

Owner Cites Drain Digging, Assured of Help

House owner Manoj Bhavsar said the building collapsed around 6 pm. Bhavsar said, "... It happened around 6 pm... This happened because of excessive digging of the drain; the water has been accumulating for a long time... When I arrived, the residents of the neighbourhood told me that my house could collapse... We stopped people from coming here, and this accident happened... The administration has assured them that they will provide all possible help." (ANI)