Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Three senior Maoist leaders, including AOBSZC Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, were killed by security forces in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, as per the information from Alluri Sitharama Raju District SP.



As per the statement from the Alluri Sitharama Raju District SP, "In Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), Maoists' AOBSZC (Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee) Secretary Uday and East Division Secretary Aruna, along with another cadre, killed by the security forces in Alluri Sitharama Raju district."

Four Maoists killed in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border operation

Recently, four hardcore Maoists were neutralised in an intense exchange of fire with Gadchiroli Police and CRPF personnel near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border on Friday morning, following a targeted anti-Naxal operation launched based on credible intelligence.



According to the release, the operation, led by Additional SP Ramesh, involved 12 C60 commando teams, comprising around 300 personnel, and a CRPF unit. The operation was initiated on Thursday at noon from Kawande and Nelgunda, moving towards the Indravati riverbank near the recently opened Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kawande, despite heavy rainfall in the area.

Two-hour gun battle with Maoists

While laying a cordon and searching the riverbank, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the C60 commandos, prompting effective retaliation.



The heavy exchange of fire lasted nearly two hours. A subsequent area search led to the recovery of four Maoist bodies, one automatic Self Loading Rifle, two .303 rifles, and a Bharmar.



Additionally, walkie-talkies, camping materials, and Naxal literature were seized from the spot. Anti-Naxal operations and area searches are ongoing to locate remaining Maoists.



Meanwhile, in a major blow to the Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh killed 27 Naxals, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, during a massive joint operation in the Abujmarh forests of Narayanpur district. (ANI)

