A tragic bus accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in three deaths, including a young girl. Several passengers are injured, with critical cases referred to Gorakhpur for advanced medical treatment as authorities investigate the cause.

Bus Accident in Kushinagar

Three people were killed and more than six others injured after a Delhi-to-Bihar passenger bus met with an accident at Labaniya Square in the Patherwa police station area of Kushinagar district, according to SHO Amit Kumar Singh of Ravindranagar police station.

Casualties and Medical Updates

He said that two people died at the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries at the Medical College in Kushinagar. The deceased include two men and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. Two critically injured passengers have been referred to the Medical College in Gorakhpur for advanced treatment. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment. Further details on the cause of the accident are awaited. (ANI)