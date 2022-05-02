Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three arrested for gang-raping pregnant woman at Railway station in Andhra Pradesh

    The victim was waiting at the Repalle railway station on Saturday to board an overnight train with her husband and three children when the trio, including a juvenile, attacked her husband. 

    Repalle, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Three persons have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a pregnant woman after abducting her from a railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.

    According to the police, the accused were daily wagers. One of them is wanted for his alleged involvement in three cases of theft.

    Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that the family had disembarked from a train at Repalle station around 11 pm to proceed towards Nagayalanka. However, since it was too late in the night, no other train was available. So the family decided to spend the night at the platform.

    The three men first thrashed the husband, snatched Rs 750 from him and then grabbed the pregnant woman by her hair and dragged her along the platform. They allegedly gang-raped her at the railway station. 

    According to reports, the woman's husband tried to raise an alarm and get the help of the railway police, but could not find one. He then rushed to the town police station. The accused fled the spot by the time the police reached the station. 

    The victim was shifted to the hospital. The police, meanwhile, started a manhunt to nab the accused. Police canine officers were deployed to track down the perpetrators. 

    Based on leads, the police managed to track down the three accused by Sunday afternoon. The accused -- two of whom were identified as P Vijaya Krishna, P Nikhil -- have been booked under Section 376 (d) (gang rape), 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

