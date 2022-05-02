UP gangster's daughter found dead after police raid; crowd claims assault by cop

Following the outrage among locals, Uday Pratap Singh, in charge of Saidaraja police station, has been suspended.

Protests erupted in Kakrahi Manrajpur village under Saidaraja police station in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district after a girl was found dead following a police raid at her house.

The police team had raided gangster Kanhaiya Yadav to nab him. Locals alleged that the girl -- identified as Nisha -- died after being thrashed by a police officer.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said that following a non-bailable warrant that was out against the gangster and the police team had visited his house around 4:30 pm.

"Sub-inspectors and lady police personnel were part of the team that was at the house. Failing to get hold of the gangster, the police party left. Around 6 pm, the video and information emerged that a girl had been found dead," the SP said.

"A probe under additional SP has been instituted. In case, evidence emerges of any negligence by police personnel, strict action will be taken against them. Prima facie, it appears that the woman committed suicide due to family issues. However, we will wait for the post mortem report before taking further action," he added.

Meanwhile, tension simmered in Kakrahi Manrajpur village as locals blamed the police personnel for the death of the girl. The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, as the news of the girl's death spread through the village, some policemen came under attack from the locals. Senior officials had to rush to the spot to calm down the situation.

Following the outrage among locals, Uday Pratap Singh, in charge of Saidaraja police station, has been suspended. The issue also took a political turn when Samajwadi Party workers also reached the spot and created a ruckus. After which a heavy police force was deployed on the spot.

