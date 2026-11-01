Thousands of INDIA bloc supporters gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the Chalo Delhi march, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and protesting against alleged electoral irregularities and the use of Electronic Voting Machines.

Opposition INDIA Bloc Stages Massive Chalo Delhi March

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): High political tension gripped New Delhi on Sunday, as thousands of protesters from across North India converged at Ramlila Maidan for the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march. Chanting slogans of "Vote chor, gaddi chhod", demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Despite allegations by outstation workers that transit routes, particularly along the Punjab-Haryana border, were deliberately blocked by police, massive crowds poured into central Delhi for the protest. Protesters arriving from Punjab reported heavy delays and route blockades along the Haryana border.

Allegations of Route Blockades and Electoral Irregularities

Baljinder Singh, a protestor from Firozpur, alleged that thousands of vehicles remained stranded overnight due to barricading on the Punjab-Haryana corridor. "The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc. It has no option other than to make Gyanesh Kumar resign," he stated, claiming over 10 lakh people were mobilised for the rally. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a huge rally, and the BJP is scared. It is afraid because we have come from Punjab. Our vehicles were stopped in Haryana, and many vehicles are still stranded there," he said. "We had to reach here between 9:30 pm and 10 pm on Saturday night, but our fellow protesters are still telling us that they are stuck in Haryana. They have deliberately blocked the Punjab-Haryana route and are stopping people from reaching here," he alleged.

Targeting the BJP, Singh further said, "The BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc. It has no option other than to make Gyanesh Kumar resign." Panna Lal Sharma, who travelled from Rajasthan to participate in the protest, said that he had joined the rally to oppose alleged irregularities in the electoral process. "We have come here to stop vote chori and irregularities. We strongly oppose the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demand that ballot papers should be used for elections," he said.

Demands for Ballot Paper Polling

Opposing paperless voting, protesters demanded a complete return to ballot paper polling to ensure voter transparency. Panna Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Madanpal Singh (Uttarakhand Congress Secretary) accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of failing to protect democratic institutions under CEC Gyanesh Kumar's leadership, insisting the movement would not back down until the CEC resigns.

Uttarakhand Congress Secretary Madanpal Singh, present in the Ramlila ground, said that the protesters had gathered to oppose what he alleged was an attempt to undermine democracy through the use of EVMs. "We are here to stop Gyanesh Kumar from killing democracy through EVM-based polling. Democracy has been destroyed. We have gathered here to safeguard it, and we will leave only after the CEC resigns," he said.

Broader Concerns over Civic Rights and Governance

Protesters gathered outside Himachal Bhawan early Sunday morning before marching towards Ramlila Maidan. Protesters from Himachal Pradesh highlighted broader concerns over civic rights, youth issues, paper leaks, and systemic governance failures. One of the protesters alleged electoral irregularities and said that the demand for the CEC's resignation stemmed from concerns over alleged vote theft. Another protester, Gulab Singh, raised concerns over alleged injustices faced by students, claiming that examination papers were being leaked.

Gaurav Sharma, a protester from Himachal Pradesh, said that people from the state had joined the rally to oppose what he described as the Central government's interference with people's democratic rights. "The Central government has played with the rights of the people. If our votes are not safe, then how can the country be safe? We are here to save India and protect its future," he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The march will begin at 11 am with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club, before proceeding at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)