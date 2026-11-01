CPI leader Binoy Viswam supports the INDIA bloc's mass protest in New Delhi, accusing the Election Commission of bias and mass voter deletion, calling for urgent accountability to restore electoral integrity and protect democratic rights.

Opposition Protest Against Election Commission

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of operating as an "extended arm of the ruling regime," Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary Binoy Viswam on Sunday backed a joint resolution passed by the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, terming it a decisive step to protect constitutional democracy and electoral integrity.

Speaking to ANI here ahead of the Opposition's mega 'Chalo Dilli' demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, where top leaders including Rahul Gandhi from the Congress converged, Viswam alleged that the poll panel had compromised its institutional autonomy by facilitating the large-scale deletion of legitimate voters under the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, demanding an immediate rollback of the process and direct accountability from the election watchdog.

Allegations of Institutional Bias

"The ECI is a constitutional institution designed to be independent, neutral, and the custodian of free and fair elections. But under CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the poll body has increasingly functioned as an extended arm of the ruling regime. The massive deletion of voters across states through the SIR process is an assault on universal adult franchise," Viswam told ANI.

Referring to the joint resolution formulated by the INDIA alliance constituents, the senior Left leader said the united Opposition, led from the front by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other alliance stalwarts, has resolved to hold the election machinery accountable.

"The resolution passed by the INDIA bloc against CEC Gyanesh Kumar is not merely a political statement; it is a solemn pledge on behalf of the people of India. We demand immediate accountability, an end to the opaque SIR mechanism, and the restoration of every single voter wrongfully struck off the electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi and all INDIA bloc leaders are today standing united with the common citizens, workers, and youth who have converged in Delhi to demand their democratic rights," Viswam said.

Protest Mobilization and Security

The CPI leader also commended the large turnout of students, youth organisations, and cadres marching from various points across the national capital toward Ramlila Maidan despite heavy police presence and administrative barricades. "No amount of intimidation can muzzle the public's anger when their fundamental right to vote is targeted. The 'Chalo Dilli' march will send a resounding message to the Centre and the Election Commission that the people of this country will not tolerate the subversion of democracy," he asserted.

Earlier, in a show of strength ahead of the INDIA bloc’s mega 'Chalo Delhi' demonstration, student activists affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) gathered at Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan on Sunday morning to begin their march towards Ramlila Maidan. The student march from Surjeet Bhawan forms part of wider mobilisations across the national capital by constituent outfits, mass organisations, and student-youth wings in support of the opposition alliance's joint rally.

Elaborate security arrangements, barricading, and traffic regulations have been put in place by the Delhi Police along arterial roads connecting central transit corridors and the Ramlila Maidan perimeter to maintain law and order and manage the large influx of demonstrators.

Counter-Protests and Political Dispute

Meanwhile, the BJP is mobilising a large number of people, particularly members of the Sikh community. Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their family members are also expected to participate, with the party seeking to highlight the alleged role of Congress leaders in the violence. The rival protests come amid an ongoing political dispute over the SIR exercise and allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls. Earlier, on October 10, protests were held in New Delhi by student groups and political organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Although authorities had denied permission for the gathering at Jantar Mantar, demonstrators attempted to assemble. The INDIA bloc's November 1 rally was announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal on October 5. (ANI)