Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to inaugurate the new Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on Sunday, enhancing connectivity and providing a comfortable, modern travel experience for long-distance passengers across India.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Launch

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to be inaugurated at Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station in Bengaluru on Sunday, with the service scheduled to begin on the same day. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the train. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel, HD Kumaraswamy and Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, will also attend the programme. The train is scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 12.15 pm. Preparations for the inauguration are underway at Platform No. 1 of Bengaluru’s Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Station.

During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except on Mondays.

Expansion of Vande Bharat Sleeper Services

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister Vaishnaw flagged off new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services between Varanasi and New Delhi from Varanasi on Saturday. Following the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on the Howrah-Guwahati corridor and the corresponding return journey in January 2026, the new services will extend the benefits of this next-generation train to additional regions. With enhanced onboard amenities, advanced safety features and thoughtfully designed sleeper accommodation, Indian Railways is working towards making long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable, reliable and passenger-centric.

Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Connectivity

The Kashi-Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper service will connect Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, before reaching New Delhi. These stations serve important urban centres and provide connectivity to surrounding districts, helping extend the benefits of modern rail travel to a wider passenger base. The train will depart Varanasi at 20:50 and arrive in New Delhi at 06:10 the following morning. In the return direction, it will depart New Delhi at 21:40 and reach Varanasi at 07:10 the following day. (ANI)

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