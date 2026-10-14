Rahul Gandhi warned PM Modi, Amit Shah, and EC Gyanesh Kumar of facing the 'harsh hand of justice' for suppressing democracy. He urged students and youth to record any police brutality during protests, asserting that peaceful protest is a right.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of 'Harsh Hand of Justice'

Stepping up his offensive against the Centre, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday issued a stern warning, asserting that those attempting to "silence the voice of democracy" will soon face the "harsh hand of justice."

In a post on X, the Congress leader explicitly named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that no one, from top leadership to "common foot soldiers", would be spared. "The day is coming when those who seek to silence the voice of our democracy will face the harsh hand of justice. Be it Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, or any common foot soldier," Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader further urged students and the youth who have allegedly faced police brutality or "unlawful detention" to maintain a meticulous record of the incidents. "I want every student and youth who has endured police brutality or unlawful detention to keep a complete record of it—video or photos—these will be essential," he added.

Reiterating his party's stance on fundamental rights, Gandhi emphasised that peaceful protest is a constitutional right. "Peaceful protest is your right. We will not allow anyone to snatch it away," he asserted.

Gandhi Addresses Protesters and Police

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come amidst ongoing nationwide protests and heightened political tension over various issues, with the Congress party frequently accusing the ruling dispensation of suppressing dissent and misusing state machinery.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi warned that those responsible for allegedly assaulting protesters during demonstrations demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would face consequences. Addressing a press conference alongside NSUI activists who claimed they were beaten by Delhi Police during protests, Gandhi said, "As I said in my press conference, this is India. Amit Shah ji, take a good look at this. There is no Hindu here, no Muslim, no one of any specific caste; there is no woman, no man. There is one voice, one protest. It is the voice of India, and you are standing against this voice—the Prime Minister is standing against this voice. I suggest to you: do not stand against this voice. No one can stand against this voice."

Addressing police personnel, the Congress leader urged protestors to preserve evidence of the alleged incidents and share it with the party. "To the police personnel, I have told all the students to keep a video record and send that evidence to us. When this entire matter concludes, we will utilise all that evidence and ensure that everyone who needs to be punished is punished, from PM Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, and even the constable who is raising a hand against our children," he said.

High Court Hears Plea on Protester Assault

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by an NSUI office-bearer seeking an independent probe into alleged assaults on protesters and members of the public during demonstrations on October 10.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma questioned the maintainability of the petition, arguing that the petitioner had not disclosed his association with the Congress-affiliated student organisation as required under the Delhi High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.

The court permitted the Delhi Police to file an affidavit raising preliminary objections to the petition's maintainability within three weeks. The matter is scheduled to be considered next on October 16. (ANI)