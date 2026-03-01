During the peak salt harvesting season in Thoothukudi, which coincides with elections, workers are demanding better pay, an increase in rainy season relief from Rs 5,000, and free house site pattas, vowing to support only those who heed their voices.

The coastal region of South Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi, is famous on the one hand for its marine fish and on the other for salt harvest. Thoothukudi is the largest salt-harvesting district in Tamil Nadu. Here, salt is produced by evaporating water over nearly 2,500 acres of land. Mostly salt is harvested from sub-soil brine, which has a high salt concentration and is pumped up through bore wells.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This is the most suitable time for salt harvesting. From March to October, the coastal area of Thoothukudi appears white, with heaps of salt visible in the fields. During these six months, the region experiences the highest temperatures, which is why the maximum amount of salt is harvested during this period. Coincidentally, this is also the election season, and as a result, salt pan workers, who are facing numerous problems, are more vocal about their demands this time.

Workers Demand Better Compensation

Pointing towards other workers collecting raw salt from the fields, Gandhi, a labourer in the Thuppasupatti area of Thoothokodi, told ANI, "This is very hard work, but in return, we are not getting as much as we should."

"For now, things are fine, but during the rainy season, we suffer heavy losses. The compensation we receive in return is very low. We have been demanding an increase in it for a long time, but no one is listening," Gandhi said. Muthuchelvan, another labourer, raised the same issue and said, "For many years we have been receiving a rainy season relief of 5,000, which is no longer sufficient under current conditions. The amount should be at least doubled."

Political Demands Tied to Votes

At this salt pan in Thoothukudi, we also observed that women's participation was equal to that of men. One woman, labourer Baby, who was gathering raw salt with a long wooden paddle, appeared to be more vocal about their demands. "This time, we will only support those who listen to our voices and genuinely assure us that they will fulfil our demands, including increasing rainy season relief and providing free house site pattas," she told ANI. (ANI)