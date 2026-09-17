DMK MP Kanimozhi criticised the TVK government's 'anarchic actions', pointing to law-and-order issues and a plan to build a new secretariat in Pattinapakkam. She alleged a raid on ex-minister Anbil Mahesh's home was a diversionary tactic.

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday said people had begun to realise the “anarchic actions” of the TVK government, citing law-and-order issues, efforts to sideline Pattinapakkam residents for a new Chief Secretariat and a raid at the residence of former Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to divert public attention.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said,"People have begun to realise the anarchic actions of the TVK government, such as law and order issues and efforts to sideline the people of Pattinapakkam for a new chief secretariat.”

Secretariat Plan Sparks Protests

The TVK government had issued an order around 16 days ago proposing the construction of a new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

In response to this, fishermen from more than 10 fishing hamlets in Chennai’s Pattinapakkam area on Tuesday opposed this proposed plan to construct a new Secretariat complex in the locality and demanded withdrawal of the government order issued for the project. They have even warned of a major statewide protest if the order is not revoked by September 21.

Raid Alleged as Diversion Tactic

She further said,” Additionally, with the true state of the foreign trip undertaken to attract investments having come to light, as usual, to divert the people's attention, a raid was conducted yesterday at the residence of former Minister Mr Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Taking dig at CM Vijay’s recent visit to the UK, she said that the true state of the foreign trip had come to light and, in order to divert the public’s attention from it, a raid was conducted at former Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s residence.

CCB Conducts Multi-City Investigation

The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday searched the Anna Nagar residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Thennur, Tiruchirappalli.

Sources said the early-morning raid followed a case over alleged bribery, where up to Rs 100 crore was reportedly collected from private schools in exchange for government approvals.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted at multiple linked locations in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli to collect evidence.

Police officials confirmed that the multi-city investigation is underway to trace the alleged illicit financial trails involved in the approval racket.

DMK Vows to Resist 'Repression'

Kanimozhi further said the voice of the DMK could not be silenced through threats using authority or repression and asserted that the party would not bow down to such actions.

“The voice of the DMK can never be silenced through threats using authority or through repression. The DMK will never bow down to such actions,” she said. (ANI)