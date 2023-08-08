Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results to be announced on September 20; All details HERE

This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The cost of the Onam Bumper ticket is Rs 500.

The most awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

Onam bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 500 only.

Here's the prize money break for Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93:

1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakhs

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1,000

9th Prize: Rs 500

Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day. Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day.

This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year. 90 lakhs tickets are to be printed this year.