Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results to be announced on September 20; All details HERE

    This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The cost of the Onam Bumper ticket is Rs 500.

    Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results to be announced on September 20; All details HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    The most awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 results will be announced on September 20 by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 pm. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

    Onam bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 500 only. 

    The first prize of the Thiruvonam bumper is a whopping Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The third prize is Rs 50 lakhs each for 20 people.

    Here's the prize money break for Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93:

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakhs

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    8th Prize: Rs 1,000

    9th Prize: Rs 500

    Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day.  Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day. 

    This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year. 90 lakhs tickets are to be printed this year.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi to confront in no-confidence motion debate; Debate times revealed AJR

    PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi to cross words in no-confidence motion; Debate time revealed

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Aug 08 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-377 Aug 08 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent AJR

    Delhi Services Bill: 5 MPs claim AAP's Raghav Chadha added their names to select committee without consent

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references anr

    Shamseer row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns CPI(M) cadres to be careful on 'faith' references

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Independence Day 2023: India is stronger today

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Happy Birthday Roger Federer; 10 inspiring quotes by the GOAT osf

    Happy Birthday Roger Federer; 10 inspiring quotes by the GOAT

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched 5 things to keep in mind before buying it gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F34 5G launched: 5 things to keep in mind before buying it

    OMG 2 in UAE: Akshay Kumar's film gets 12A certificate in middle-east; the movie revolves around sex education RBA

    'OMG 2' in UAE: Akshay Kumar's film gets 12A certificate in middle-east; movie revolves around sex education

    Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar: Here's how Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula motivated Boney Kapoor for the film vma

    Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar: Here's how Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula motivated Boney Kapoor for the film

    Did Kim Kardashian-Kanye West undergo a messy divorce? Get inside scoop ATG

    Did Kim Kardashian-Kanye West undergo a messy divorce? Get inside scoop

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon