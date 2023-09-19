Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more

    The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-93 results will be announced on Wednesday (Sep 20). This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people.

    Thiruvonam bumper 2023 draw on September 20; Lottery result timing, prize breakup and more
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The much-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 BR-93 results will be announced on September 20 (Wednesday) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries at 2 p.m. Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023, by Finance Minister K. Balagopal. It is one of the most eagerly anticipated bumper lotteries held by the Kerala government.

    Onam bumper 2023 lottery ticket price is Rs 500 only. 

    Onam bumper lottery tickets will be available in 10 series i.e. TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, TL. About 4.5 lakh tickets were sold out on the first day.  Last year, 1.5 lakh tickets were sold on the first day. 

    This is the Second time in the history of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper that such a large prize has been donated. Last time, the Thiruvonam Bumper was also worth Rs 25 Crore. Onam bumper prize money is raised every year. 90 lakh tickets were printed this year.

    The first prize of the Onam bumper is a whopping Rs 25 crore, the highest prize money in the history of Kerala. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The third prize is Rs 50 lakhs each for 20 people.

    How to check results?

    You can check live updates and winners on statelottery.gov.in. The winning ticket live updates will also be available on our site. 

    Here's the prize money break for Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93:

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakhs

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    8th Prize: Rs 1,000

    9th Prize: Rs 500

    How long is the Kerala lottery prize valid?

    You can claim the lottery winning amount within 30 days from the date of the draw.

    If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.
     

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
