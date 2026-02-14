Thiruvananthapuram Airport has bolstered its Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) capabilities with three new Rosenbauer Panther crash fire tenders, featuring 700 HP engines for swift response and enhanced operational readiness and safety.

Enhanced Firefighting Capabilities

Each of the new Panther tenders is powered by a 700 HP engine and can accelerate from 0 to 80 km/h in under 30 seconds, ensuring swift action during critical situations. The vehicles are equipped with 12,500 litres of water, 1,500 litres of foam, and 250 kg of dry chemical powder, significantly strengthening on-site firefighting capability.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport shared the update on its official X handle, stating, "#ThiruvananthapuramAirport has strengthened its ARFF capabilities with the induction of three Rosenbauer Panther Crash Fire Tenders." #ThiruvananthapuramAirport has strengthened its ARFF capabilities with the induction of three Rosenbauer Panther Crash Fire Tenders. Mr Amber Dubey, CEO – AERO, AAHL, and Mr Rahul Bhatkoti, CAO, TRV, commissioned the new additions, further reinforcing our focus on safety,… pic.twitter.com/qfrkKCDwjn — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (@TRV_Airport_Off) February 14, 2026

Winter Schedule Sees Significant Growth

Earlier in October last year, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, operated by TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited, announced its Winter Schedule 2025, marking a significant 22 per cent increase in weekly flight operations compared to the Summer Schedule of 2025. The new schedule, effective from October 26, 2025, to March 28, 2026, reflects the airport's growing connectivity and rising preference among domestic and international airlines.

According to TIAL PRO, under the new schedule, the TRV airport will handle 732 weekly Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), up from 600 in the Summer 2025 schedule. This expansion underscores the airport's growing connectivity and its increasing preference among domestic and international airlines.

TIAL said that the airport would handle a total of 732 weekly ATMs, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from the Summer 2025 schedule. New destinations added include Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Trichy. Enhanced domestic connectivity will cover key cities such as Kannur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, while international connections will include Dammam, Riyadh, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, and Male.

According to TIAL, international flight operations are set to grow by 9 per cent, increasing from 300 weekly ATMs to 326. (ANI)