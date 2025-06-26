Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, widely recognised for his eloquence in English, left international diplomats awestruck as he fluently lambasted Pakistan—in French—during a high-profile meeting in Moscow.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, widely recognised for his eloquence in English, left international diplomats awestruck as he fluently lambasted Pakistan—in French—during a high-profile meeting in Moscow. Tharoor’s masterful command of French drew thunderous applause online as he denounced Islamabad’s inclusion in an upcoming anti-terrorism conference organised by Russia.

During a formal interaction with Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, Tharoor seized the moment to respond in flawless French to Slutsky’s briefing on the proposed anti-terrorism conference. The Kremlin plans to host the summit early next year, inviting parliamentary leaders from Turkey, Iran, Russia, India, Pakistan, and China to confront the menace of terrorism with decisive action.

Shashi Tharoor takes down Pakistan on terrorism - this time in French

But Tharoor’s pointed rebuttal, delivered in the language of diplomacy, ignited the room.

"There is a country that unfortunately provides a safe haven for these terrorist groups," Tharoor declared. "They have their headquarters, they train terrorists in their country, fund them, arm them, and send them to other nations. It’s difficult for us to ignore the fact that they enjoy patronage in Pakistan."

Scroll to load tweet…

The exchange, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, sparking a wave of admiration for Tharoor, earning him praise for both his linguistic skill and diplomatic clarity.

Tharoor also shared his reflections on X, “Good to renew my acquaintance with my Russian counterpart, Mr Slutsky, who had visited Parliament in New Delhi a few months ago with a Russian delegation. We exchanged views on regional peace, Operation Sindoor, and possible avenues of future parliamentary cooperation.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Tharoor has been vocal about Pakistan's terror networks, voicing India’s long-standing concerns. His visit to Russia was part of the government’s larger diplomatic effort—Operation Sindoor—aimed at international outreach and reinforcing India's position on global security.