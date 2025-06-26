Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in China's Qingdao, where he delivered a sharp message on terrorism, slamming Pakistan in the wake of April's Pahalgam terror attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' meeting in China's Qingdao said India has zero tolerance for terrorism and that the members of the SCO should condemn terrorism. "We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them," Singh said.

The Defence Minister was joined Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and other counterparts for a group photograph as part of the official engagements.

"It is my pleasure to be here in Qingdao to participate in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting. I would like to thank our hosts for their warm hospitality. I would also like to congratulate Belarus on joining the SCO family as a new member. The world we live in is undergoing a drastic transformation. Globalisation, which once brought us closer together, has been losing momentum. The weakening of multilateral systems has made it harder to address urgent challenges from maintaining peace and security to rebuilding economies after the pandemic," Singh said in his address to the forum.

Further, he said, "India believes that reformed multilateralism can help build cooperation to prevent conflict between countries by creating mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration. No country, however large and powerful, can manage alone. In fact, the very idea of the global order, or indeed of multilateralism, is the assumption that nations have to work with each other for their mutual and collective benefit. This is also reflective of our age-old Sanskrit saying 'Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu', which implies peace and prosperity to all."

"...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations, " the Defence Minister said at the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Rajnath Singh was received by Admiral Dong Jun. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif arrived shortly after Singh entered the premises.





The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting is being held from June 25 to 26 in Qingdao, bringing together defence leaders from member states including India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations to discuss issues related to regional and international peace and security.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh is expected to reaffirm India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO. The Defence Minister will outline India's vision for achieving greater international peace and security, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the region, and highlight the need for enhanced trade, economic cooperation and connectivity among SCO countries.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting multilateralism and fostering cooperation in politics, security, economics, and people-to-people interactions in the region.

"SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states," the Defence Ministry noted.

The SCO, established in 2001, is an intergovernmental organisation aimed at promoting regional stability and security through cooperation and dialogue. India became a full member in 2017 and held the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. China has assumed the Chair for 2025 under the theme ‘Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.’