Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'They don't have license to bully us' - Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH)

    "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us," said Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu while addressing a press conference following his arrival from China.

    They don't have license to bully us Maldives president's jibe at India after arriving from China (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday stoked yet another controversy just moments after his arrival from China following a five-day visit. While addressing a press conference, Muizzu took an indirect jibe at India stating, "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us."

    These remarks from Muizzu comes after China said said that it "firmly opposes external interference" in the internal affairs of the Maldives and supports the island nation in upholding its sovereignty and independence.

    "The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests," said a joint statement issued at the end of Muizzu's talks with the top Chinese leaders.

    "China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives' exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives," it said, without referring to any country.

    At the present moment, Maldives, led by Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, finds itself entangled in a diplomatic dispute with India. This disagreement stemmed from derogatory comments made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resulting in the cancellation of numerous reservations by Indian tourists to Maldives.

    Muizzu took action by suspending the ministers and cautioning against such inflammatory remarks. His current visit to China is overshadowed by the recent release of a report from the EU Election Observation Mission of Maldives. The report alleges that the ruling coalition, consisting of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People's National Congress, utilized anti-India sentiments and engaged in disinformation tactics during the 2023 presidential elections, in which Muizzu emerged victorious.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22 AJR

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Diplomatic tensions rise as India objects to British High Commissioner's trip to PoK

    Farewell to veterans: Indian Navy bids adieu to INS Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir after four decades of service AJR

    Farewell to veterans: Indian Navy bids adieu to INS Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir after four decades of service

    Ex model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession AJR

    Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession

    Recent Stories

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22 AJR

    Ram mandir consecration: These states declared 'dry day' on January 22

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    Bengaluru man finds metal piece in Shawarma ordered via Swiggy, sparks concerns over food safety

    How dare Hindus Sikhs dirty idolaters visit Medina': Pak defence analyst on Indian delegation visit - WATCH snt

    'Hindus, Sikhs are dirty idolaters; how dare Saudi govt allow them inside Medina?' Pak defence analyst (WATCH)

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza avv

    Antony Blinken's visit to Israel brings limited success as Netanyahu refuses to budge down in Gaza

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know date, time, venue and more RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding-Know date, time, venue and more

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon