In a deeply disturbing incident, a 25-year-old woman from Moradabad has accused three of her colleagues at a private finance firm of gang-raping her and cheating her out of Rs 1.1 crore. The FIR, filed at Majhola police station, details how a relationship of professional trust spiraled into betrayal and trauma.

'He said my money would double'

The woman said that one of the men, who worked closely with her, convinced her to invest her savings in the company with promises of handsome returns. Placing her trust in him, she not only put in her own money but also persuaded her family and friends to invest based on his advice.

"I trusted him. He said I'd get double the money in no time," she reportedly told the police.

But soon, things began to unravel. Whenever she asked for her money back, he allegedly dodged her with excuses and delays.

A trap disguised as a refund

Eventually, the man invited her to his home, claiming he would return the money in person. Once there, he allegedly offered her a drink. According to her complaint, it was laced with sedatives. After she lost consciousness, she said, the man and two of his associates raped her.

She woke up in shock and disbelief, only to realise the betrayal went far beyond financial deception.

Police file FIR, start investigation:

Taking her complaint seriously, police have registered a case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include gang rape, cheating, wrongful restraint and confinement, and criminal intimidation.

Moradabad SP (City) Kunwar Ranvijay Singh confirmed the registration of the FIR and said a full investigation is underway. "We are verifying all claims and gathering evidence. Appropriate action will be taken," he said.