Image Credit : Getty

The Ryanair incident came days after an Air India crash that claimed one of the highest casualty counts in aviation history. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner involved had undergone a detailed inspection just a year prior, in June 2023, and was not due for another major check until December 2025. Both engines had also been maintained, the right in March, and the left in April, said the CEO of Air India.

Air India has since launched inspections across its fleet of 33 Dreamliners. As of now, checks on 26 aircraft have been completed. In light of the review, operational restrictions, and tightened night-flight rules, the airline has cancelled several routes. CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed that international operations will be reduced by 15% from June 20 to mid-July, with the aim of freeing up more aircraft to act as backups.

The repeated setbacks have put Boeing under intense pressure from regulators, airlines, and passengers worldwide. While each incident has its own circumstances, the broader pattern has forced the industry to confront growing doubts about safety and negligence. This isn’t the first time Boeing has faced public backlash over safety concerns. The company has spent the past few years trying to recover from the 737 MAX disasters, production halts, whistleblower complaints, and FAA interventions. But the latest incidents involving the deadly Dreamliner crash in India and the Ryanair collision in Greece signal something more pressing, that the trust gap isn’t closing. If anything, it's widening.