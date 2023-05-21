The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns; WATCH special documentary

A symbol of exquisite craftsmanship and extreme engineering, the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will host millions of devotees when its doors open. It will take another year, perhaps the end of 2024, for artisans to continue chiselling the Bansi Pahad stone from Rajasthan and give the finishing touches to Lord Ram's abode.

After centuries of trials and tribulations, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is finally rising. An architectural marvel in the making, millions of Indians worldwide await the dawn of a new era. All eyes are on December 2023. That's when devotees of Lord Ram will be able to offer prayers to their beloved deity at the grand new temple.

Even as the construction of the 57,400 square feet temple over 2.7 acres continues in full swing, Asianet News Network presents 'The Saga of Ayodhya: A New Era Dawns' - a special two-part documentary feature that delves into the story of how the Ram Mandir came into being and highlights how engineers and craftsmen are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the glory of Lord Ram and Ayodhya is restored to its pristine form.

