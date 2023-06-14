Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The might of Cyclone Biparjoy from space (WATCH)

    The Indian coastline is under threat from Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to reach landfall on June 15, 2023, impacting Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch districts. Take a look at the magnitude of the cyclone taken by Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi from the International Space Station

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, on board the International Space Station, has shared footage of Cyclone Biparjoy as slowly approaches landfall in India and Pakistan coasts.

    Sharing the dramatic footage, he wrote: "Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured. The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring. Stay safe, everyone!"

     

