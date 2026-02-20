Union Minister Giriraj Singh has backed 'The Kerala Story 2', asserting filmmakers have the right to show the truth. This comes as the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the film's makers and CBFC following a petition against its release.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday supported 'The Kerala Story 2, asserting that the film is "showing the truth" and that filmmakers have every right to present it before the nation. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Filmmakers and producers have the right to show the truth to the country, and if it is not seen, then today's youth will be left confused."

Legal Challenge in High Court

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and makers of 'The Kerala Story 2', following a petition which sought the cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district. He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis".

The next hearing has been set for Tuesday, February 24.

Film's Premise and Political Opposition

The makers of 'The Kerala Story 2' released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.

The film is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

'The Kerala Story 2' has already sparked a fresh controversy, drawing sharp reactions from the political sphere. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong opposition to the reports of a sequel to 'The Kerala Story'. He also said that a sequel would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state. (ANI)