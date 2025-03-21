War against drugs: Properties of suspected drug dealers demolished in Punjab

Read Full Article

Amid the ongoing "war against drugs" in Punjab, the police and state administration carried out a demolition drive against illegal properties linked to drug peddlers at Arniwala village in Fazilka district of the state.

The police, along with the district administration, demolished the house of two persons, identified as Rani and Bagga Singh, who are allegedly involved in drug peddling and have multiple cases registered against them.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Brar, the demolition drive was part of the ongoing crackdown launched by the Punjab government on March 1. He added that the Rani and Bagga remain partners and have allegedly built their property using earnings from drugs.

"This demolition drive started on March 1 by the Punjab government - since then, this is our second demolition activity in Fazilka. We have come to Arniwala today. Rani and Bagga Singh - both are partners, and they have cases against them - both have built the houses using drug money," SSP Brar told ANI.

The SSP said the demolition drive would continue, adding that Bagga Singh was absconding. However, authorities assured that efforts were underway to "catch him" soon.

"Today, along with the administration, we have demolished that. This drive will continue. We appeal to all the people to cooperate with us so that we can eliminate this drug issue. Since Bagga Singh came to know that we are taking strict action, he has been absconding, but we will catch him soon," SSP Brar said.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government conducted a trial of an anti-drone system in the Tarn Taran district. This move would combat cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and narcotics through drones.

The anti-drone system initiative is part of the state government's ongoing war against drugs, which would play a crucial role in putting a stop to illegal activities carried out with the help of drones.

According to officials, the anti-drone technology aims to enhance security against terrorism and smuggling on the international border by tracking drones being used for illegal activities.

Ministers of the Punjab Government and senior police officers will be present during the trial of the drone-system">anti-drone system. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday emphasised the party's dedication to building a prosperous and drug-free Punjab, highlighting the government's fight against drug abuse, the renovation of the Civil Hospital, and decisive actions against corruption and organised crime.

Kejriwal addressed a huge rally in Ludhiana, focusing on Punjab's progress under AAP's governance. He announced a statewide public movement against drugs starting April 1. "When the three crore people of Punjab rise, these smugglers will have nowhere to hide," he proclaimed. He urged AAP workers, MLAs, ministers, and even CM Bhagwant Mann to visit villages and spread awareness.

