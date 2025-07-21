A man, upset over a bridal shop's refusal to refund a lehenga, destroyed the dress with a knife. The incident, captured on video, led to his arrest after a complaint by the shop owner.

A young man lost his temper when a bridal shop refused to give back money for a lehenga (wedding dress) that his fiancée did not want anymore. The lehenga was bought on June 17, but later that same day, the bride-to-be, Meghna Makhija, told the shop she had changed her mind and didn’t want it anymore.

The retailer had stated that they would only issue a credit note rather than refunding the Rs 32,300 cost of the outfit. The incident occurred on Saturday (July 19) at around 6 PM in the evening. The video of the incident went viral on social media, resulting in the arrest of the accused identified as Sumit Sayani. The incident happened in Thane.

Scroll to load tweet…

Here's What Happened

On June 17, Meghna Makhija, the soon-to-be bride, informed the store that she had changed her mind and no longer wanted the lehenga. According to the Times of India, the store manager informed her that she could redeem the money as store credit within two months.

A month later, Meghna visited the shop again to see if she could exchange it, but a salesman told her that due to an ongoing stock clearance sale, she should return after some time.

Sumit Sayani, her fiancé, barged into the shop shortly after brandishing a knife. He argued with the employees and insisted on receiving a complete reimbursement for the lehenga. When they refused, he became enraged and used the knife to rip the lehenga to pieces in the store. He also slashed the blouse kept on the other side on a counter.

The act, which was caught on CCTV, shocked other shoppers, and the man also allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the store and threatened to leave a bad Google review. The frightened shopkeeper lodged a complaint at the Bazarpeth police station.

The shopkeeper registered a complaint with the Bazaarpeth Police Station in connection with the matter, after which the Sumit was arrested. He admitted to the incident and told officers he acted out of anger, according to Surajsingh Gaund, senior inspector at Bazarpeth police station.