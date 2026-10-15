Police arrested 9 people after a refinery employee was shot dead during a robbery in Rajkot, Gujarat. Four men snatched a bag containing 946 grams of gold worth Rs 1.48 crore and two kilograms of silver dust valued at Rs 4.3 lakh. A video has surfaced showing the accused attacking the man and snatching the bag from him.

Nine people have been arrested after a 53-year-old employee of a precious metal refinery was shot dead during a robbery in Gujarat's Rajkot city. The accused allegedly stole gold and silver worth around Rs 1.53 crore before fleeing. Police have recovered all the stolen property, an official said on Thursday. The victim, Laljibhai Sardhara, worked at Tanvi Exports India Ltd, a gold and silver refinery under the jurisdiction of Thorala police station. He was attacked on Wednesday evening while carrying a bag of precious metals from the refinery.

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Robbers Shoot Employee During Gold Heist

According to the FIR, Sardhara was carrying gold bars weighing 946 grams, valued at around Rs 1.48 crore, along with two kilograms of refined silver dust powder worth Rs 4.3 lakh.

Four unidentified men allegedly targeted him as he came out of the refinery. A CCTV video has surfaced showing the men approaching Sardhara as he starts his two-wheeler. Two of them stepped out of a maroon Tata Tigor car and attempted to snatch the bag, the complaint filed by company partner Bipinbhai Virdiya stated.

Sardhara and security guard Bavanji Babuji Padhiyar resisted the robbery. One of the attackers, who was wearing a white shirt, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Sardhara.

The accused then grabbed the bag and escaped in the car. Sardhara was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment, according to the FIR.

Nine Arrested, Stolen Gold And Silver Recovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hetal Patel confirmed that nine people had been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder. All the accused are from outside Gujarat, and the stolen property has been recovered, she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagdish Bangarwa said the arrested accused originally belonged to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made with assistance from Rajasthan Police, he added.

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Gujarat Police Act.

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How The Refinery Transported Precious Metals

According to the company partner's complaint, the refinery was located around 40 metres from the company's main premises. Refined gold and silver were routinely transported to its jewellery manufacturing unit at Yug Building, accompanied by security personnel.

The robbery took place during one such movement of precious metals, with the employee carrying the bag when the attackers allegedly struck.

The recovery of the stolen gold and silver and the arrest of nine suspects mark a significant development in the investigation. Police have yet to disclose further details about the individual roles of the accused in the robbery and shooting.