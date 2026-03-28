Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the state govt of defaming the Himcare scheme with baseless corruption claims to shut it down. He demanded an apology from CM Sukhu, questioning the 'scam' figures and calling for a probe by a judge.

Thakur Accuses Govt of Defaming Himcare Scheme

The Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly and former Chief Minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday accused the state government of attempting to 'defame and shut' the Himcare scheme by presenting misleading figures on alleged corruption and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media and later to ANI, Thakur said the Congress government had failed to justify its claims of large-scale irregularities in the scheme. "We were repeatedly asking why payments were not being made. Now the truth has come out in the Assembly, where the Chief Minister himself said there was a scam of Rs 100 crore at one point and Rs 1,100 crore at another," he said.

Questioning the figures cited by the Chief Minister, Thakur added, "How can there be a scam of Rs 1,100 crore when the total expenditure during our government was only Rs 441 crore? This shows the figures are completely baseless."

He further claimed that the Congress government had spent significantly more under the scheme. "During their tenure, around Rs 972 crore has been spent under Himcare to treat nearly 7 lakh people. Even officials in the Finance Department have stated that the average annual expenditure is around Rs 200 crore. Then how did Rs 972 crore get spent in just three years?" he asked.

Thakur also pointed to pending liabilities. "Out of this, around Rs 400 crore is still pending for payment. This clearly shows mismanagement on their part," he said.

Accusing the government of trying to build a narrative to shut the scheme, he said, "Whatever the Chief Minister is saying is only to defame the scheme and create grounds to close it. Statements are being made as if addressing a public rally, not the Assembly, where facts and data should be presented."

Calls for Investigation by High Court Judge

Referring to the Assembly proceedings, Thakur said, "When we raised the issue after Question Hour, the Chief Minister said the Rs 1,100 crore figure was a mistake, and even the Rs 100 crore figure is yet to be established as the investigation is still pending. Then how can conclusions be drawn before the inquiry?"

He reiterated the BJP's stand on accountability. "From the very beginning, we have said that if there has been any misuse, it should be investigated and strict action should be taken against those responsible. But instead of a vigilance probe, a High Court sitting judge should conduct the inquiry. We are ready to face any investigation," he said.

Thakur said the Chief Minister should apologise. "He has misled the House, misled the media, and misled the people of the state. He should apologise," he added.

Rejects Specific Irregularity Claims

Responding to claims of irregularities cited by the government, Thakur said, "If there are instances like bills being raised for ovarian surgeries in male patients, then action must be taken against the guilty. We fully support strict kaarrvaaii (action) wherever wrongdoing is found."

He also rejected allegations regarding treatment outside the state. "We never empanelled private hospitals in Punjab under Himcare. Only institutions like PGI Chandigarh and Government Medical College, Sector 32, were included for better treatment of referred patients," he clarified.

Alleges Deterioration in Law and Order, Political Vendetta

Raising broader concerns, Thakur alleged deterioration in law and order in the state. "Drug mafia, mining mafia, and forest mafia are operating freely. Incidents of violence, including firing cases and attacks on police personnel, are increasing. Even police personnel have been found involved in drug-related activities," he claimed.

He further accused the government of targeting BJP leaders. "Cases are being registered against BJP leaders and even against families affected by natural disasters, which shows political vendetta," he said.

Comments on Central Government Policies

On the Centre's decision to reduce import duty on fuel, Thakur welcomed the move and said the state government should also reconsider its policies. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with chief ministers, where further steps may be discussed.

"At a time when global supply chains are under pressure, efforts should be made to ensure availability of petrol, diesel, and gas to the public without burden," he added. (ANI)