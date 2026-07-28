Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government of protecting officials involved in the police recruitment paper leak case, while welcoming the Centre's proposed stringent anti-paper leak law.

Thakur Slams HP Govt on Paper Leak, Praises Centre's Law

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of protecting officials allegedly involved in the police recruitment paper leak case. He welcomed the Centre's proposed stringent anti-paper leak law as a landmark reform, and alleged that the Chief Minister had "deceived" agitating primary school teachers by visiting their protest without offering any concrete solution.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur said the Narendra Modi-led Central Government had taken the strongest-ever action against examination paper leaks by ordering central investigations, reconducting the NEET examination and proposing a stringent law providing for up to 10 years' imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for those involved in paper leak cases.

"Paper leaks are not a new phenomenon. They have taken place under different governments, including Congress governments. However, after the recent incidents, the Central Government acted decisively. Central agencies investigated the matter, the accused were arrested, the NEET examination was successfully reconducted, and now counselling is underway," Thakur said.

"I do not think any previous government has treated the issue with such seriousness or moved to enact such a stringent law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi deserves appreciation for bringing in a law with strict punishment to ensure paper leaks are stopped," he added.

On Politicisation of Student Protests

The BJP leader said while students had every right to express their anger over examination irregularities, political parties should not exploit their emotions for electoral gains. "The anger of students was natural, but some political parties tried to convert their protests into a political movement. In a democracy, people can express their views, but it should be done with dignity and restraint. The kind of abusive language used against institutions and the Prime Minister is a matter of concern," he said.

Targets Congress Leadership

Targeting the Congress leadership, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi attempted to derive political mileage from the protests instead of allowing the issue to be addressed through constitutional and legal mechanisms. He also referred to the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging that numerous examination papers had leaked during its tenure. "Congress leaders should explain what action they took when several paper leaks occurred in Rajasthan under their government. It is easy to raise questions now, but they should also answer for their own record," he said.

Allegations of Protecting Accused Officials in HP

Drawing a comparison with Himachal Pradesh, Thakur alleged that the present Congress government had failed to act against officials named in the police recruitment paper leak investigation. "When the police recruitment paper leak took place during our government, we cancelled the examination the very same morning, constituted a Special Investigation Team and later handed over the probe to the CBI. The examination was reconducted according to a fresh schedule," he said.

He alleged that despite the CBI investigation, officers against whom action was reportedly recommended had instead been rewarded by the present government. "The CBI completed its investigation and recommended action against certain officers. Instead of acting against them, the Sukhu government has allegedly protected them by giving them better postings and promotions. This raises serious questions about the government's commitment to transparency," Thakur alleged.

Accuses CM of 'Deceiving' Protesting Teachers

Turning to the ongoing agitation by primary school teachers in Himachal Pradesh, the Leader of Opposition accused Chief Minister Sukhu of making symbolic gestures without resolving employees' issues. "The Chief Minister visited the teachers' protest site, but what solution emerged? Employees are protesting over salaries, pensions, dearness allowance and regularisation. Simply visiting a protest venue does not address their genuine concerns," he said.

Thakur said the Chief Minister repeatedly describes himself as "employee-friendly", but the continuing protests by teachers and government employees suggest otherwise. "If the government was truly employee-friendly, teachers and employees would not be forced to sit on protests demanding their legitimate rights. Employees are asking for salaries, pensions, dearness allowance and regularisation, and the Chief Minister owes them answers," he said.

Concerns Over Governance and Law & Order

Expressing concern over the state's overall governance, Thakur alleged that the law and order situation in Himachal Pradesh had deteriorated. "Murder cases are increasing, and drug abuse is spreading rapidly. These are serious issues that require immediate attention from the government," he said.

Thakur reiterated that examination integrity should remain above politics and said all governments must work together to ensure a transparent recruitment and examination system that protects the interests of students and job aspirants. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)