BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's plan to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal, calling it appeasement politics. Kabir vowed to lay the foundation stone on Dec 6. Congress leader Udit Raj defended the move as religious freedom.

BJP Slams 'Appeasement Pro-Max Politics'

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir for claiming to build Babri Masjid in West Bengal, calling it appeasement politics for votes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Calling Kabir's remarks "controversial," Poonawalla said that the TMC leader believes in abusing Hindus for his vote bank. The BJP leader told ANI, "This is the appeasement pro-max politics of TMC. TMC now means 'Tushti Karan Mujhe Chahiye'. This controversial Humayun Kabir, who says he will chop off Hindus and throw them into Bhagirath, is now making yet another controversial statement because their philosophy is, give Hindus gali and take vote bank ki tali (abuse Hindus to gain a vote bank)." "They are the same people who oppose 'Jai Shri Ram', Ram Mandir, who have insulted 'Maa Sita,' 'Maa Durga,' 'Maa Kali', and say Sanatan should be eliminated. These are the same people who, for vote bank politics, will go to any extent, whether it is inciting on Waqf, CAA, SIR, or doing these kinds of things," he added.

TMC MLA's Controversial Promise

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir sparked controversy, saying he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said.

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by the Kar Sevaks.

Congress Defends MLA's Statement

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defence, saying people opposing it are creating "meaningless speculation." "If the foundation stone of a temple can be laid, what's the problem with laying the foundation stone for a mosque? Those who oppose it are creating meaningless speculation. This is religious freedom in this country and in all countries," Raj said.