Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav have announced an alliance between their parties, MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), for the upcoming BMC elections. Vowing to stay together, they aim to prioritize the 'Marathi manoos' and secure a Marathi mayor for Mumbai.
Party Workers Welcome 'Historic' Moment
The UBT Sena also sees the alliance as one that will speak for the cause of the Marathi manoos. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "This is a very auspicious moment, and the people of Maharashtra have been waiting for this moment... Mumbai accommodates everyone within itself. We have never looked at caste or anyone's religion. We have always spoken about Marathis and sons of the soil."
For both party workers it means the end of years of political distance between the two cousins. The cadres hope that after the drubbing in the Panchayat polls the BMC elections will bring better news for the parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Today is a historic day, where both (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) Thackeray brothers are coming together, on one platform, to save Mumbai... The way people want to loot Mumbai, want to keep it mortgaged to themselves, against that we want to launch a public movement. The people of Mumbai want both Thackeray brothers to come together... We are fully confident that in the coming times, along with Mumbai, there will be the echo of a strong government of Shiv Sena and MNS in 28 other municipal corporations..."
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "For so many days, we were waiting for this moment. It's a very important day for all the Marathi people and it's the biggest event for us after 1960... It will make a big impact on the politics and people of Maharashtra..."
Shinde Faction Downplays Alliance
The Eknath Shinde faction however sees this coming together of the Thackeray cousins as nothing more than a photo opportunity that they feel will do little to upset them. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said," I think it is a great photo opportunity and emotional cards will be played. But what will be there for the people? It is good that brothers are coming together. But the question is, why did the separate and divide Marathi-speaking people and take them for granted over the last 20 years? They have not given an answer to this yet?"
State Election Commission Announces Poll Dates
Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)