Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav have announced an alliance between their parties, MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), for the upcoming BMC elections. Vowing to stay together, they aim to prioritize the 'Marathi manoos' and secure a Marathi mayor for Mumbai.

Party Workers Welcome 'Historic' Moment

A photo-opportunity that Maharashtra had anticipated for a long time, as the Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav came together, first to pay tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray and then announce an alliance for the upcoming BMC elections in January. MNS chief Raj Thackeray said, "The moment that Maharashtra was waiting for a long time that Shiv Sena and MNS should come together, today we are officially announcing the same.""We have come together to stay together", said UBT Sena Chief Uddhav. The two parties coming together also signals the fact that identity politics will once again hold sway with the UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray clearly saying that the needs of the Marathi manoos will be looked into. The cause of Maharashtra has been kept as the biggest priority. Raj Thackeray said, "Maharashtra is bigger than any quarrel; we are announcing that our alliance has been formed, the mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours."

The UBT Sena also sees the alliance as one that will speak for the cause of the Marathi manoos. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said, "This is a very auspicious moment, and the people of Maharashtra have been waiting for this moment... Mumbai accommodates everyone within itself. We have never looked at caste or anyone's religion. We have always spoken about Marathis and sons of the soil."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For both party workers it means the end of years of political distance between the two cousins. The cadres hope that after the drubbing in the Panchayat polls the BMC elections will bring better news for the parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said, "Today is a historic day, where both (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) Thackeray brothers are coming together, on one platform, to save Mumbai... The way people want to loot Mumbai, want to keep it mortgaged to themselves, against that we want to launch a public movement. The people of Mumbai want both Thackeray brothers to come together... We are fully confident that in the coming times, along with Mumbai, there will be the echo of a strong government of Shiv Sena and MNS in 28 other municipal corporations..."

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, "For so many days, we were waiting for this moment. It's a very important day for all the Marathi people and it's the biggest event for us after 1960... It will make a big impact on the politics and people of Maharashtra..."

Shinde Faction Downplays Alliance

The Eknath Shinde faction however sees this coming together of the Thackeray cousins as nothing more than a photo opportunity that they feel will do little to upset them. Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said," I think it is a great photo opportunity and emotional cards will be played. But what will be there for the people? It is good that brothers are coming together. But the question is, why did the separate and divide Marathi-speaking people and take them for granted over the last 20 years? They have not given an answer to this yet?"

State Election Commission Announces Poll Dates

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16. (ANI)