Aaditya Thackeray slammed the BJP for targeting student protesters and offered free legal aid from Shiv Sena (UBT) to those facing police action. He demanded the withdrawal of FIRs and questioned irregularities in the MH-CET exam.

Aaditya Thackeray Vows Legal Support for Protesters "For the past ten days, there has been agitation in many cities, and young students are coming onto the streets. This anger was against the government. We were told that the FIRs would be withdrawn. We rescued students in many places, and Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided that we will fight their cases free of cost. The Chief Minister should withdraw the FIRs. If anyone receives a notice, send it to us. Many lawyers will fight these cases pro bono," Thackeray said. Alleges 'Anti-Youth' Rule, Exam Scam He alleged that excessive force had been used against protesters and demanded accountability. "AK-47s and many other things were rained on the students. We will take note of those who carried out excessive lathi-charge. The BJP's rule is anti-youth," he alleged. Raising concerns over irregularities in entrance examinations, Thackeray also questioned the Maharashtra government over the MH-CET examination process. "Is there an MH-CET scam or not? The Chief Minister should comment clearly. Many students are being harmed. What will happen when the admission process starts?" he asked.Thackeray also accused the government of attempting to suppress dissent online, alleging that authorities were trying to remove social media content related to the protests. His remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut criticised the Centre over its handling of student protests, alleging that while criminals were welcomed into the BJP, students protesting against examination irregularities were being targeted with criminal cases. Supreme Court Directs States on Student Detentions Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states to release students below 18 years of age who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests, provided they have no criminal antecedents. The apex court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations before it prima facie warranted an independent and impartial probe.The Court, however, clarified that investigations into the FIRs may continue in accordance with law while directing authorities not to take coercive action against students pending further orders. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in states were targeting students who participated in protests over examination irregularities, and assured legal assistance to those facing police action. Addressing reporters, Thackeray claimed that despite assurances that cases against protesters would be withdrawn, students continued to face legal action in several states."For the past ten days, there has been agitation in many cities, and young students are coming onto the streets. This anger was against the government. We were told that the FIRs would be withdrawn. We rescued students in many places, and Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided that we will fight their cases free of cost. The Chief Minister should withdraw the FIRs. If anyone receives a notice, send it to us. Many lawyers will fight these cases pro bono," Thackeray said.He alleged that excessive force had been used against protesters and demanded accountability. "AK-47s and many other things were rained on the students. We will take note of those who carried out excessive lathi-charge. The BJP's rule is anti-youth," he alleged. Raising concerns over irregularities in entrance examinations, Thackeray also questioned the Maharashtra government over the MH-CET examination process. "Is there an MH-CET scam or not? The Chief Minister should comment clearly. Many students are being harmed. What will happen when the admission process starts?" he asked.Thackeray also accused the government of attempting to suppress dissent online, alleging that authorities were trying to remove social media content related to the protests. His remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut criticised the Centre over its handling of student protests, alleging that while criminals were welcomed into the BJP, students protesting against examination irregularities were being targeted with criminal cases.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states to release students below 18 years of age who were arrested or detained during the nationwide protests, provided they have no criminal antecedents. The apex court also directed that no coercive action be taken against students for the time being, ordered preservation of all electronic evidence relating to the protests, and observed that the allegations before it prima facie warranted an independent and impartial probe.The Court, however, clarified that investigations into the FIRs may continue in accordance with law while directing authorities not to take coercive action against students pending further orders. (ANI)