Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the govt is ready for a debate on the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam. The SP has been demanding a discussion, alleging links of the accused to the BJP. Eight people have been arrested.

Government Ready for Discussion

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday responded to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the government is refusing to discuss the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and other issues, saying that the government was even ready to discuss the student movement.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said that they were ready to discuss the issues but all topics cannot be discussed at once. His remarks came amid a political confrontation over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The Opposition parties, including the Congress and SP have repeatedly called for a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of donations.

Opposition Alleges BJP Links

Earlier on August 12, while speaking to reporters outside Parliament, alleged that Ram Mandir donation theft case contains names of people linked to the BJP and demanded a debate in Parliament. "On religious institutions, against whom were the questions raised? That's why we want debate...The government has no answers. The SIT report that came from Lucknow has many such names that are connected to the government or BJP," the SP chief had said then.

Investigation and Arrests

The alleged multi-lakh rupee donation scam has involved allegations of systematic theft of offerings by temple staff and bank employees. The issue has also led to demands from the Opposition for higher-level accountability.

Eight individuals, Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu have been arrested in connection with the case and were sent to judicial remand.

The FIR was registered on June 25 at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station on a complaint filed by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The complaint alleges a conspiracy involving temple staff engaged in counting and managing devotees' offerings, and accuses them of systematic theft and misappropriation of donation funds.

The alleged irregularities have triggered a wider political confrontation, with the issue becoming a point of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition. The probe into the alleged embezzlement is continuing, while the political dispute over accountability and the demand for a debate has intensified.

The case remains under investigation, with the allegations and circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of donation funds being examined.