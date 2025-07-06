As many as 27 children were reported missing from the Camp Mystic in the flooded Kerr County were still missing. Around 750 girls were attending the camp. US media reported that four of the missing girls were dead, citing their families.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives, especially children, in the devastating floods in Texas and offered his condolences to the US government. In a post on X on Saturday evening, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children in the devastating floods in Texas. Our condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families.”



As per CNN, Torrential rain has caused flash flooding in parts of central Texas, that has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people. Throughout Kerr County, hundreds of people have been rescued or evacuated so far, many by helicopter, authorities said. Some areas saw a month's worth of rain in just a few hours overnight into Friday. In a post on X, late on Saturday night (local time), Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem shared that the US Coast Guard has 'saved or assisted' in saving lives of 223 people.



"The number one priority right now is people- making sure we are finding them as fast as possible and are returning them to their families and throughout the process we will get into what damage was done to public infrastructure", Noeam said in a video message shared on her official X account. She wrote on X, "Our hearts are with those impacted by the Central Texas floods. I thank Gov. Abbott, state officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard for their swift, heroic response."



She noted that the US President is committed to deploying all federal resources to unify families, rescue the missing, and return recovered loved ones promptly. "DHS remains fully engaged, and I am in constant contact with the President -- working around the clock and providing him with real-time updates. God bless Texas", Noem wrote in her post.



According to CNN, Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott on Saturday signed an expanded disaster declaration, including Travis County. The county is about 130 miles northeast of hard-hit Kerr County.

Missing girls from Camp Mystic

As many as 27 children were reported missing from the Camp Mystic in the flooded Kerr County were still missing. Around 750 girls were attending the camp. US media reported that four of the missing girls were dead, citing their families. The camp, located along the banks of the Guadalupe, was in disarray, with blankets, teddy bears and other belongings caked in mud. The windows of camp cabins were shattered, apparently by the force of the water.

A total of 850 people were evacuated. Addressing a press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was expanding a state disaster declaration and was requesting additional federal resources from US President Donald Trump. Texas Department of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd said air, ground and water-based crews were scouring the length of the Guadalupe River for survivors and the bodies of the dead.



