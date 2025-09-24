Indian Army has busted a terrorist hideout in Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam. The army and police recovered a gas cylinder and other materials. Extensive searches are continuing in the area to prevent further militant activity.

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Brinal forest area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Indian Army and police launched a search operation in the village. During the operation, a hideout was unearthed and subsequently destroyed on the spot.

Officials reportedly confirmed that a gas cylinder and other incriminating material were recovered from the site. The discovery points to ongoing attempts by militants to re-establish infrastructure in the region. Searches in the surrounding area are still underway to ensure no further hideouts or weapons caches are present.

Earlier on September 20, an encounter erupted in the Seoj Dhar area, along the boundary of Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday. The gunfight began around 8 p.m. Friday when alert troops of the Army’s White Knight Corps made contact with a group of terrorists.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, said on X: “Based on actionable intelligence, contact has been established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. The encounter is ongoing, with joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground.”

Joint security operations in Manipur

Between September 15 and 21, 2025, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, conducted multiple intelligence-based operations across Manipur in coordination with the state police. Covering districts like Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Chandel, the operations led to the arrest of nine active cadres and the recovery of 36 weapons, narcotics and other war-like stores.

Major weapons recovery in Mizoram

On September 18-19, Assam Rifles unearthed a significant cache of arms from the dense forests of Saikhumphai in Champhai District. The recovery included a Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, a Springfield sniper rifle, a 60 mm mortar tube, ammunition, grenades, trip wires, RPG range extenders and radio sets. The recovered items were handed over to the Dungtlang Police for further investigation.

Crackdown on cross-border narcotics

On September 17, Assam Rifles intercepted a major narco-smuggling attempt near Zote village in Mizoram’s Champhai District. Troops recovered 34.218 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 102 crore after the suspect abandoned the consignment and fled. Officials stressed that the operation highlights Assam Rifles’ commitment to dismantling narco-networks along the Indo-Myanmar border and safeguarding India’s youth from drug trafficking.

(With ANI inputs)