Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted the NIA time until April 22 to file its reply on the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. Sheikh, jailed in a terror funding case, seeks bail to visit his ailing father.

The Patiala House Court on Monday granted time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply on Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for interim bail. Sheikh has sought interim bail to meet his ailing father. Special judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma granted time to NIA and listed the matter for hearing on April 22.

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Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer has moved the court seeking interim bail to meet his ailing father. His father is seriously ill and hospitalised. His counsel took instruction and pressed for Interim bail.

Case Background and Arguments

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case lodged by the NIA. Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi alongwith Nishita Gupta, appeared for Rashid Engineer.

On April 17, it was argued that his father is seriously ill and hospitalised. He is praying for a one-month interim bail.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Gautam Khazanchi had opposed the plea for interim on various grounds. However, he submitted that Rashid Engineer may be granted custody parole to meet his father.

His regular bail application has been pending before the High court since long time. Earlier, he was granted custody parole to participate in Lok Sabha sessions.