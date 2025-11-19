Terror accused Ahmed Mohiuddin Abdul Qadir Jilani was attacked by inmates in Sabarmati Jail, suffering an eye injury. A probe has been launched into the incident. Jilani was arrested by Gujarat ATS in a case involving a terror plot.

A terror accused, Ahmed Mohiuddin Abdul Qadir Jilani, lodged in Sabarmati Jail, was allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates on Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation into the incident, a police official said.

Investigation into Jail Attack

According to Police Inspector K Y Vyas, the incident involved one of the accused in the ATS case, registered no. 10/2025, which includes three individuals: Ahmed Mohiuddin Abdul Qadir Jilani, Azad, and Mohammed Salim. All three had been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail after their arrest.

Inspector Vyas stated that on Tuesday morning, Jilani was attacked by another inmate, resulting in an injury to his eye. Jail authorities provided immediate medical care before shifting him to the Civil Hospital for further treatment. "On the morning of 18 November, Jilani was attacked by a fellow inmate, resulting in injury to his eye. He was given medical attention and subsequently sent to Civil Hospital... The primary investigation revealed that Anil Kumar, Shivam Sharma, and one more individual were involved in the attack. Further investigation is ongoing," Vyas said.

Background: The Terror Conspiracy Arrest

Meanwhile, before the Delhi Blast, which occured near the Red Fort, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on November 9 arrested three suspects, namely Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, officials said.

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession. "Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel, and Azad from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in their statement.

Plot to Produce Lethal Chemical Ricin

The three arrested men, including a doctor, were attempting to produce a lethal chemical compound called Ricin. Dr. YK Gupta, the former Chief of the AIIMS National Poison Information Centre, warned that Ricin is extremely toxic and even a small amount, as little as 1 milligram, can be dangerous. He emphasised that there is no specific antidote for Ricin, and it is still considered an agent of biological terrorism today.