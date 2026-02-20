Delhi High Court granted bail to a man arrested under the NDPS Act in a case linked to a fatal Chanakyapuri road accident. The court cited his young age, clean record, and the ambiguity surrounding the alleged recovery of LSD from his vehicle.

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to a man arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in a case arising out of a fatal road accident in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on February 19, 2026, allowing the bail plea of Aashish Bachchas in FIR registered at Police Station Chanakyapuri under Sections 20,21,22,25,29 of the NDPS Act, along with offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Case Background and Investigation

The case dates back to August 10, 2025, when an accident allegedly involving a Mahindra Thar vehicle led to the death of two persons. The applicant was stated to be driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. When the police reached the spot, they allegedly recovered a laptop bag from the vehicle, which, upon checking, was found to contain 21.26 grams of ganja, 15.49 grams of tobacco, 0.30 grams of cocaine, 4.17 grams of charas, 23.47 grams of MD and 2.6 grams of LSD.

During interrogation, the applicant allegedly disclosed the names of persons from whom he had procured the contraband. His police custody remand was obtained, and, as per the prosecution, one such person has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Courtroom Arguments

Defence Submissions

Appearing for the applicant, Advocates Ujwal Ghai, Bhanu Malhotra and Rishabh Atri argued that there was no clarity as to whether the substance allegedly recovered as LSD was, in fact, LSD. They pointed out that even the Trial Court, in its order dated December 26, 2025, had observed that there was no explanation from the investigating agency as to why the suspicious substance was not tested immediately and had held that there was no prima facie material at that stage to conclude that the substance was LSD.

The defence further submitted that the quantities of ganja, cocaine and charas fall within the category of small quantity, while MD is of intermediate quantity. It was also highlighted that the applicant is in his twenties, in the prime of his youth, and has no previous criminal antecedents.

Prosecution's Opposition

Opposing the bail plea, the State contended that there was conscious recovery of multiple contraband substances and that since the Forensic Science Laboratory report is still awaited, it cannot be presumed at this stage that the recovered substance was not LSD. However, the prosecution did admit that the other substances fall within the category of small or intermediate quantities.

High Court's Ruling

The Court perused the nominal roll, which revealed that the applicant has no previous involvement in any other criminal case. It also noted that the charge sheet has already been filed and the matter is listed for consideration on the charge on April 8, 2026.

Keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances, particularly the young age of the applicant and his clean antecedents, the High Court directed that he be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety of the like amount, subject to the satisfaction of the Trial Court. (ANI)