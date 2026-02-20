SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Japan trip, telling him to visit Kyoto to see why Varanasi wasn't developed. He calls the visit 'Mansukh-Tourism' and alleges minorities are being targeted in electoral roll revisions.

Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe at Yogi's Japan Visit

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said UP CM must visit Kyoto in his upcoming Japan visit and understand why the government could not develop Varanasi on similar lines.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "If you're heading to Japan, make sure to visit Kyoto as well, so you can understand why the Pradhan- parliamentary constituency of Kashi couldn't become like Kyoto, or how its heritage got tarnished. Return from Japan with positive lessons on preserving heritage and advancing cities."

Taking a further jibe, Yadav said that CM Yogi in his last year of current tenure is undertaking a "Mansukh-Tourism". "Anyway, now in the twilight of his tenure, in his final year--who's to say we'll even manage to study Japan properly, let alone devise any real plan. This is the Chief Minister's "Mansukh-Tourism"--if he accepts it, at least people will remember him for speaking one truth before he goes. Will he just reap the personal benefits of the "special study of Vanaspati," or will he share them with his close ones too?" he said.

It is pertinent to mention that a Partner City Affiliation Agreement between Varanasi and Kyoto was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan during August - September, 2014. This agreement referred to culture, art, academics, heritage conservation and city modernisation as potential areas of cooperation.

Allegations on Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier this week, Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that minorities and backward communities are being selectively targeted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and said that the party has sought time from the Election Commission to raise the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We have sought time from the Election Commission, and as soon as we get the time, our delegation will go. Because only Muslims, backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and especially those who cannot understand studies and writings and are backward are being served notices via Form 7."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. (ANI)