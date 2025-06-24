Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Gujarat's Surat and parts of Rajasthan. Roads are waterlogged, and an orange alert has been issued for several areas. IMD forecasts more rain across northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.

Different parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department issuing warnings of more downpours. States like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra have received heavy rain, and some hilly areas have reported landslides.

Flooding in Surat after heavy rain

Several areas of Surat city in Gujarat were flooded on Tuesday after over 100 mm of rainfall. The heavy rain blocked roads and caused waterlogging in many low-lying neighbourhoods.

A temple in Saniya Hemad village of Surat submerged in the flood water after heavy rain.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jigna Parmar told ANI, “Due to over 100 mm of rainfall, two state roads are waterlogged. Four to five housing societies in low-lying areas are also waterlogged. But the good news is that no lives have been lost.”

She asked people to cooperate with officials during rescue operations and said that the water level would go down once the rain slows.

Heavy rain in Punjab

Punjab also witnessed very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing inconvenience to commuters.

More rain expected in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rain is likely to continue in parts of Gujarat on Wednesday. It also forecast rain in many areas of Rajasthan until June 27.

On June 23, an orange alert was issued for eastern Rajasthan. Heavy rain overnight created flood-like conditions in places like Baran.

IMD's heavy rain alert for 5 Himachal districts

Following the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some parts of the state today. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Kangra districts. Rainfall is expected across the state between June 25 and June 27, with light to moderate showers in several areas and heavy rain at a few locations. An orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Kangra during this period. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Mandi districts.

Orange alert in Kota division

The Kota division, which includes Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar districts, has received an orange alert for the chance of very heavy rainfall. IMD said these areas could see over 200 mm of rain in just 24 hours.

Other parts of Rajasthan, including the Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, are also likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall on June 24 and 25.

Delhi-NCR to see rain, thunder and winds

IMD also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to move into more parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR. The city is expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30-40 km/h. Gurugram and Faridabad are also under yellow alert.

Rain-triggered landslides hit NH-10 after days of heavy rain

Continuous rainfall over the last few days has triggered several landslides along National Highway 10, the key road link between Sikkim and West Bengal. The landslides have disrupted traffic and caused major inconvenience to commuters, officials said on Tuesday.

The 52-kilometre stretch of NH-10, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim, has reported multiple blockages.

These areas have been prone to landslides due to unstable terrain and continuous rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies)