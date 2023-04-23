Temperature soars: IMD issues yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala

According to the advice, these areas will likely experience hot and unstable weather.

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-temperature alert has been issued for seven state districts. Several locations in the districts of Palakkad, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have been placed on yellow alert. According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures may rise by 2°C to 4°C in some districts, reaching 39°C in Palakkad, 38°C in Kottayam, 37°C in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, and 36°C in Ernakulam, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Also read: Former Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas joins BJP ahead of PM Modi's visit

On April 23, 2023, a yellow alert was issued in all areas outside of these districts' hilly terrain due to the high temperature and humidity. According to the advice, these areas will likely experience hot and unstable weather.

On Saturday, it was common to see individuals wearing scarves and hiding under trees in Delhi and the surrounding areas. The highest temperature was a little over 37 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi and its neighboring areas, people were seen using scarves and taking shelter under trees on Saturday. The maximum temperature hovered around 37 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the IMD predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. The Central, east, and Northwest parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

At the same time, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta and Idukki today. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department has warned that high winds with a speed of up to 40 kmph and light to moderate rain with thunder are possible in the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad in the next hours.

Also read: Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher